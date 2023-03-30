Slow server hits PMRDA e-registration process

Though the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has become the first local authority to carry out e-registration of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMYA) scheme, a technical glitch has affected the process. Applicants said the server crashed during registration. PMRDA is carrying out the PMAY scheme of 4,883 flats, including around 3,300 units for the economically weaker section (EWS) and 1,566 flats for low income group (LIG). The flats of EWS housing project have been sold by lottery through e-registration. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the first week of March, PMRDA started e-registration process at Nigdi office for its flats under the housing scheme. The online exercise was initiated to boost the speed of registration and lessen burden at offices across Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector, PMRDA, said, “We have started e-registration of EWS flats and taken the facility from IGR (Inspector General of Registration office). Out of 3.000 flats, around 1,000 registrations have been carried out at the e-registration office. On Wednesday, the process was affected because of slow server. Around 40 people could not complete the process. We give appointments to around 90 people in a day.”

PMRDA is carrying out the PMAY scheme of 4,883 flats, including around 3,300 units for the economically weaker section (EWS) and 1,566 flats for low income group (LIG). The flats of EWS housing project have been sold by lottery through e-registration.

The cost of PMYA EWS flat is ₹7.50 lakh by giving subsidy of ₹2.50 lakh per flat. The load of registration has increased as the ready reckoner rate will be increased after April. As people are rushing to register their properties before March 31, the increased load on website has slowed the server since last one week.

According to reports, the Maharashtra government has proposed 8-15 per cent hike in the ready reckoner rates for Pune city. In the financial year 2023-24, a hike of 10-15 per cent is expected in Pimpri Chinchwad area and 5-7 per cent in other rural areas of Pune.