Small industrial manufacturing units, particularly in Chakan, have partially halted production due to a shortage of LPG amid disruptions in the international supply chain. Small industries seek gas quota, say production partially halted

Addressing a press conference in Pimpri on Wednesday, Sandip Belsare, president of the Pimpri Chinchwad Small Industries Association, stated that the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States is beginning to affect Indian industries, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

​“The war in the Gulf region has created serious problems for industries. Prices of raw materials have increased, and shipments of both finished and raw materials are stuck at ports. Imports of metals such as aluminium, copper and brass are also getting delayed, creating shortages for manufacturers,” Belsare said.

​He added that disruptions in the supply of industrial gases have worsened the situation, leaving many small industries struggling to continue operations.

​Vice-president Sanjay Jagtap said the association has urged the government to allocate a reserved quota of industrial gas to protect entrepreneurs and workers. “If gas supply is not restored soon, many small industries will be forced to shut down their factories,” he said.

​Secretary Jayant Kad said, “Fuel and gas prices have started rising due to supply uncertainty from Gulf countries. Industrial gas supply has already been reduced at several places, and in some areas, it has stopped completely.”

He added that the association has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and ensure the smooth supply of fuel and gas required for industrial operations.

​Director Sanjay Satav said industries in the Pimpri-Chinchwad region use gases such as LPG for processes including fabrication, powder coating and CD coating. “Due to the disruption in gas supply, nearly 7,000 to 8,000 MSME units in the industrial belt are facing losses worth crores of rupees every day,” he said.

Many small industries in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Talegaon, Chakan and Ranjangaon supply components to large automobile manufacturers such as Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra and Thermax.

​Industry representatives said MSMEs are already struggling with GST-related issues, rising inflation, bank loans and the economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdown. The latest supply disruption due to global tensions has further deepened the crisis.

​The association has urged the central and state governments to restore industrial gas supply and stabilise fuel availability, warning that prolonged disruption could force many small factories to shut operations.