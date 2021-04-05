Small-businesses, gym owners stare at losses during month-long restrictions

The restrictions announced in Pune last week has spiralled many businesses into unexpected losses, and the most affected are beauty parlours, and gymnasiums who feel that it is injustice to close down a place where residents can build better immunity to fight Covid-19.

Jitendra Shirodkar was looking forward to his regular workouts at the Gold’s gym in Aundh when the mini lockdown was announced, which now have disturbed his daily exercise routine.

“The government is stressing on lockdown and closing down gyms. This is totally wrong if they want people to build immunity, they should allow gyms to remain open,” Shirodkar said.

ABS fitness downed the shutters on all their gyms in the city as soon as the announcement was made.

“It is indeed very sad that we have to close the shutters once again, just when we had opened them a few months back. Last year was a complete loss and now just when we have opened up, the government calls for a lockdown. Gyms in fact are the safest place with all precautions in place. In the last two months, we have had no Covid positive cases at all of members coming in for exercises. The lockdown is going to not just affect the business but also the health of the people. If people don’t exercise, how will they gain immunity against such diseases,” said Shekhar Sable, founder, director, for ABS fitness.

HIIT80, a boutique gym in Balewadi has found a way to reach out to its members while maintaining lockdown restrictions.

“It is true that one needs to be healthy to maintain immunity and hence with the lockdown announcement, we have taken up giving online lessons to our members using social media. We are not making any money, but health comes first,” said Crispin Lamont, owner, HIIT80.

The Tilak swimming tank which brought joy to several people who looked at respite from the heat also shut down.

“Last year was a major loss and during the month of May we tend to have a good number of members, taking our earnings to around ₹60 to 70 lakh, but we are not sure of making up for the losses. What worries us more is that our coaches are suffering the most, for some of them, coaching is their livelihood,” said, Tilak tank secretary Amit Golwalkar.

The malls wore a deserted look, with only the housekeeping staff going about for the last time before locking the doors.

Westend mall in Aundh closed the doors from Sunday as soon as the lockdown was announced.

The beauty parlours in the city are still unsure about the dates of closing shops.

Sakhee beauty parlour owner Shaila Nagpure said, “We are open today, but unsure of how the day will be. We will be closing from Tuesday following the orders but this lockdown will affect us very badly and not sure if we will recover from losses.”

Similarly, another beauty parlour Maria’s salon in Koregaon park too was operational.

“We are closing from tomorrow but today there are not many clients walking in. This lockdown will be bad for us,” said Jenny, one of the hairdressers.