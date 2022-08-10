Smoking, drinking alcohol not ‘bad’: 63% youth surveyed
A public survey carried out by Sir Parshurambhau college titled ‘Perceptions and Patterns of Substance Consumption’ has revealed that 63% of the respondents did not perceive smoking and drinking alcohol as bad while 51% did not find anything different about smoking during social gatherings. The survey was conducted by a team of 60 volunteers, which collated responses from 1,198 youths in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Of the 1,198 youths, 442 were females and 743 were males. PR and Solutions worked as a knowledge partner during the survey. The survey report was officially released at Lady Ramabai hall on August 8 during a programme attended by PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar, Muktangan Deaddiction centre director Mukta Puntambekar, Shikshan Prasarak Mandali president advocate SK Jain, coordinator Dr professor Sanjyot Apte, and chief researcher Pranav Pawar.
SP college development committee president Ashok Vaze said in his welcome address that it is very alarming to hear about drug addiction among the youth. “The problem is not limited to any college but the entire younger generation,” Vaze said.
Addressing the gathering, Kumar said, “This is a very sensitive challenge. The use of drugs, alcohol and smoking is increasing rapidly among the youth. The prevalence of these habits and addictions is not only limited to the legitimate group of youth but is also increasing in the still younger generation. It is necessary to find out the reasons why the younger generation is getting attracted to such habits and addictions.”
Puntambekar pointed out that the average age of addicts is decreasing. “Many young people today feel that addiction can relieve stress and depression, and bring happiness. They fall into addictions until they realise that these are misconceptions. Another addiction that needs to be talked about today is behavioural addiction which includes the internet, internet pornography, gaming, online habits etc. and which should be included in the next survey. The next step should be an action plan to create awareness about the side effects of these addictions,” she said.
Advocate SK Jain, chairman of the managing board of Shiksha Prasarak Mandali, said that there is a need to create more awareness among the youth about the ill effects of addiction not only on individuals but entire families. “Public awareness about this should start from school life itself,” Jain said.
While Pawar said that the problem is seen in youth from all socioeconomic backgrounds and a survey was necessary and the best way to involve youth of the same age group. While presenting the survey, prof Pradnya Kulkarni , faculty at psychology department informed that the rapid increase in bad habits and addiction among the youth is also reflected in media. During the past two years of Covid-19, there has been an increase in mental health problems among young people. “Depression, uncertainty, anxiety, loneliness and boredom are fuelling addiction. Keeping these issues in mind, in this survey, an attempt was made to find out the youth’s attitude towards addictions, the habits and extent of addiction among the youth, the reasons behind it and the socioeconomic factors contributing to it.”
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
