Solapur to go DJ-free for second year

Solapur is set for another DJ-free Ganesh festival, with the district administration banning DJ, loud sound systems and laser light shows during idol arrival and immersion processions for the second consecutive year. The restrictions mark the second consecutive year that Solapur authorities have sought to keep major Ganesh processions free of high-powered DJ and loud sound systems. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

District magistrate S Karthikeyan has issued an order under Section 163(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, prohibiting the use of loud sound systems and laser light shows in processions across Solapur district from September 13 to 26. Violators will face criminal action, officials said.

The administration cited concerns over the health and safety risks associated with high-decibel sound and powerful laser beams. Traditional musical instruments and ordinary loudspeakers will be permitted, provided they remain within the prescribed noise limits and comply with Supreme Court guidelines.

“The decision is part of a broader effort by the district and city police administration to ensure that the Ganesh festival and processions are conducted peacefully while minimising noise pollution and risks to public safety,” Karthikeyan said.

Solapur city police commissioner Rajkumar Meganathan said the administration had held meetings with stakeholders and received support from several mandals.

“As last year, we have announced a blanket ban on loud sound systems. A majority of the permitted mandals have decided to use traditional instruments instead. Those not using traditional instruments may use music systems within the prescribed limits,” he said.

Ganesh mandals have also been directed to install CCTV cameras at their pandals as part of security arrangements. In a separate order, Solapur city police have imposed prohibitory restrictions from 12.01am on September 7 to midnight on September 21 to maintain public peace and security during the festival.

Under Sections 37(1) and 37(2) of the Maharashtra Police Act, restrictions have been placed on carrying weapons, firearms, swords, spears, sticks, knives, explosives, stones and other objects capable of causing injury.

Restrictions also cover gatherings of five or more persons, processions and the use of loudspeakers, musical instruments, bands and firecrackers during the specified period, subject to exemptions and activities authorised by police.

The restrictions mark the second consecutive year that Solapur authorities have sought to keep major Ganesh processions free of high-powered DJ and loud sound systems. With central Ganesh mandals also backing the restrictions, Solapur’s 2026 processions are expected to remain largely DJ-free.