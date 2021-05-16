Some trains cancelled due to cyclone alert, flight operations unaffected

The Pune railway division on Sunday cancelled some of their train operations due to the Tauktae cyclone alert to prevent any mishap in the train journey. The two trains which are cancelled due to the cyclone alert are special train number 01192 Pune-Bhuj express departing on May 17 and special train number 01191 Bhuj-Pune Express departing Bhuj on May 19.

In addition to these, two trains which railways have cancelled due to the low occupancy are special train number 01493 Pune-Danapur Express leaving on May 16 and train number 01494 Danapur-Pune Express departing from Danapur on May 18 towards Pune.

Earlier, Pune railway division had cancelled several trains due to the low occupancy, one of them was special train run as per the Deccan Queen scheduled time between Pune and Mumbai. While last month, some other trains were also cancelled due to poor occupancy and not getting passengers. These trains include - Pune-Nagpur weekly special train, Pune-Ajni weekly special train, Pune-Amravati weekly special train and Kolhapur-Nagpur bi-weekly special. All these trains were originating from Pune railway division, due to less occupancy of less than 15 per cent these trains were cancelled by the railways.

On the other hand, none of the flight operations were either cancelled or diverted from the Pune international airport due to the cyclone alert. All the scheduled flights arrived and departed as per its timings from the airport.

“There is no change in the flight operations from the Pune airport until now due to the cyclone alert,” said Pune airport director Kuldeep Singh.