African national arrested for selling drugs in Vishrantwadi

The anti-narcotics department of Pune city arrested a 39-year-old South African national for selling drugs in Vishrantwadi area, said officials on Sunday. While patrolling in Vishrantwadi area, police constable Sandeep Shirke and Pravin Uttekar from anti-narcotics department squad 1 received information regarding a foreign national selling drugs on in front of Bombay Sappers MDM Battalion. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Partik Amos alias Boras, a resident of Pimple Gurav, He was arrested by anti-narcotics squad 1 on July 13.

While patrolling in Vishrantwadi area, police constable Sandeep Shirke and Pravin Uttekar from anti-narcotics department squad 1 received information regarding a foreign national selling drugs on in front of Bombay Sappers MDM Battalion.

Acting on the tip, police laid a trap and arrested the accused. During interrogation, police seized 6 gm cocaine worth of ₹1,71,000 and three mobile phones worth ₹10,000, one motorcycle worth ₹ 25,000, ₹ 15,000 cash, electrical weighing machine worth ₹1,000, passport, identity card, and bank passbook.

A case has been registered at Vishrantwadi police station under sections of 8(c), 21(b) of the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON