African national arrested for selling drugs in Vishrantwadi

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 15, 2023 11:27 PM IST

The anti-narcotics department of Pune city arrested a 39-year-old South African national for selling drugs in Vishrantwadi area, said officials on Sunday.

While patrolling in Vishrantwadi area, police constable Sandeep Shirke and Pravin Uttekar from anti-narcotics department squad 1 received information regarding a foreign national selling drugs on in front of Bombay Sappers MDM Battalion.

Acting on the tip, police laid a trap and arrested the accused. During interrogation, police seized 6 gm cocaine worth of 1,71,000 and three mobile phones worth 10,000, one motorcycle worth 25,000, 15,000 cash, electrical weighing machine worth 1,000, passport, identity card, and bank passbook.

A case has been registered at Vishrantwadi police station under sections of 8(c), 21(b) of the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.

