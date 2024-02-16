Southern Command recommends action against fraudulent bungalow sale defaulters

The Southern Command, Pune has recommended action as per the policy be taken against defaulters involved in the fraudulent bungalow sale in Pune and Khadki cantonment areas. To a question on what further action is being taken in connection with New Poona Club which has been issued takeover notice by the DEO office, the army stated, “New Poona Club is a leased property under the management of DEO and all action for recovery of rent and determination be addressed to DEO, Pune Circle.” (HT FILE)

The Headquarters Southern Command replied to query seeking response to the investigation of fraudulent sale of Old Grant Bungalows (OBG) in Pune by Director of Defence Estates Office, Southern Command and Defence Estates Office (DEO), Pune.

The probe also saw the transfer of Southern Command Defence Estate Director Saurav Ray to Kolkata. Earlier, the Director General of Defence Estates Office (DGDE) had transferred acting defence estates officer (DEO) Pune Circle Amit Mane on January 22, but reinstated him as additional DEO the next day. The office had sealed four bungalows worth ₹350 crore.

The Southern Command statement reads, “The matter of OGBs is the charter of CEO/DEO under the Principal Directorate, Defence Estates (PDDE), Southern Command, Therefore, inputs on the same be sought from PDDE, Southern Command. Since the OGBs are under the matter of DEO/CEO, it is recommended that appropriate action as per policy be taken against the defaulters. A strong action will convey a message to the violators.”

To a question on what further action is being taken in connection with New Poona Club which has been issued takeover notice by the DEO office, the army stated, “New Poona Club is a leased property under the management of DEO and all action for recovery of rent and determination be addressed to DEO, Pune Circle.”

Earlier, the defence estates directorate ordered the Defence Estates Officer (DEO) Pune Circle to take over the New Club (Poona) Ltd in the cantonment area due to non-payment of ₹17 crore and lease expiry.

There are many bungalows which have been taken over by builders and high-net-worth individuals at Queens Garden, Middle Road, Napier Road, East Street, Phyre Road, Moledina Road, Burr Road, a 11-acre bungalow plot at Khadki Cantonment, according to citizens and officials.