Special immunisation campaign to eliminate MR

Beginning June, the Maharashtra government has launched a statewide special immunisation drive against measles and rubella (MR) in line with the national goal to eliminate the two potentially life-threatening diseases by 2026, said officials. As many as 19 lakh children in the state will be covered. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director of health service, family welfare bureau, Maharashtra, said, “Officials will conduct survey and identify high-risk areas and vulnerable populations, especially where routine immunisation coverage is below 95%. A rapid head count survey will be carried out each month to detect children who have dropped out or missed their MR1 or MR2 doses. They will be vaccinated in campaign mode.”

Measles and rubella are dangerous viral infections that could lead to severe health complications such as pneumonia, diarrhoea, and brain inflammation in children, and if left untreated, could even lead to death. The rubella infection can result in miscarriages or babies born with severe congenital defects like deafness, heart disorders, or intellectual disabilities, said officials.

As per officials, during the campaign, every month the health officials will identify high-risk areas on the third Wednesday, followed by a rapid head count survey conducted on the subsequent Thursday and Friday. The verification of the survey will be conducted on the fourth Monday, ensuring accuracy and reliability. The plan also emphasises the importance of preparing a due list for MR vaccinations by the fourth Thursday, which coincides with an additional vaccination session to accommodate increased demand. Finally, all immunisation reports will be submitted by the fourth Friday of the month, helping to keep track of progress and improve community health outcomes, they said.