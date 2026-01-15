Special inspection team to assess waste management facilities across Maha cities

PUNE: Acting on serious deficiencies flagged by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Maharashtra’s solid- and liquid- waste management reporting, the Swachh Maharashtra Mission (SMM) during a hearing held on December 17, 2025, informed the principal bench of the tribunal that it will constitute a special inspection team to carry out on-ground verification across all urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state. The detailed order in this matter was uploaded on the NGT website on January 9, 2026. Pune, India - Sept. 9, 2017: Ashok Kamble (R) and Anita Kamble from SWaCH collects garbage from a housing society at Chandani Chowk in Pune, India, on Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/ Hindustan Times)To go with Shivani Singh's story (Pratham Gokhale/HT PHOTO)

In its order, the tribunal noted that the state’s six-monthly report dated October 16, 2025 contained several gaps, inaccuracies and incomplete disclosures. As Maharashtra failed to provide explanations despite opportunities, the NGT had earlier imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on it which has since been deposited.

The bench also expressed serious concern over a fresh affidavit filed on December 12, 2025, observing that it was submitted by the state mission director of the SMM instead of the chief secretary in violation of the NGT’s earlier order dated May 18, 2023 which clearly mandated that six-monthly progress reports must be filed by the chief secretary. The tribunal directed strict compliance with this requirement in future.

After examining the December affidavit, the NGT identified several anomalies, noting that revised ULB-wise charts on waste generation, processing and legacy waste appeared to be based on assumptions and estimations rather than verified data. The tribunal highlighted major gaps in daily waste processing and rising legacy waste in several ULBs, including Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Achalpur, Ambarnath, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Greater Mumbai, Jalgaon, Kalyan-Dombivali, Kulgaon-Badlapur and Nagpur.

The bench further pointed to the existence of massive legacy waste dumps in Pune, Greater Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali and Nagpur, and noted the absence of critical details regarding remediation and utilisation of reclaimed land. In particular, it flagged the lack of disclosure related to the Kanjurmarg landfill in Mumbai. The tribunal directed the state to provide details of legacy waste remediation, including the area reclaimed, geo-coordinates and clear timelines for restoration.

On liquid waste management, the NGT observed significant disclosure gaps related to sewage treatment. It directed the state to furnish ULB-wise details of drains carrying sewage, remedial measures to ensure that such drains are sewage-free, household sewer connections, sewage treatment plant (STP) capacity and utilisation, along with clear timelines. The next report must also specify timelines for setting up STPs and achieving full household sewer connectivity.

During the hearing, senior counsel for Maharashtra informed the tribunal that a dedicated SMM team will physically visit each ULB to verify and cross-check the disclosures made in the December affidavit. State mission director, Navnath Wath, who appeared virtually, assured the tribunal that accurate and complete information will be compiled and submitted to the chief secretary for inclusion in the next compliance report. The state sought three months’ time to complete this exercise.

Considering the seriousness of the environmental issues involved, the tribunal appointed Ms. Katyayni as amicus curiae to assist the court. The bench also reiterated its earlier directions dated April 8, 2019 which require at least three major cities, three major towns, and three Gram Panchayats in every district to be notified as model areas and made fully compliant with environmental norms within six months. The remaining cities, towns and villages are to achieve compliance within one year.

The NGT has now directed the chief secretary of Maharashtra to file a fresh and comprehensive report addressing all observations and deficiencies before the next hearing, scheduled for April 2, 2026.