Special squads to monitor Pune traffic police

Soon special squads will monitor the presence of traffic police at all chowks in the city and they will submit a daily report to seniors in the police department. The orders regarding the same were issued by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta earlier this week.

The vigilance team would also keep a tab on the movement of the traffic policemen during duty hours and assess their performance.

The order comes against the backdrop of regular traffic chaos at various spots in the city amid the absence of traffic police.

Officials monitoring the traffic department?? said, they have received reports about traffic branch officials sitting in shops or taking action in bylanes during peak hours rather than managing traffic.

A few traffic police have been found resting at their home since the location of the duty was nearby their homes.

On October 21, Gupta ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Economic Offences Wing and Cyber Cell Bhagyashree Navtake to take over the traffic branch.

Gupta ordered DCP (traffic) Rahul Shrirame “to submit a report to Navtake regarding traffic work and duties from time to time”.

Commuters have also demanded that the towing of vehicles must be abandoned on the grounds as it was promoting corruption and fear among residents.

Suresh Randive, a commuter from Kharadi, said, “The towing staff behaves rudely with commuters. This should stop. The focus should be on educating and creating awareness among commuters.”

Prashant Inamdar, convener of Pedestrians First , said, “We have time and again stressed the need to create traffic awareness amongst citizens. Penal action follows later. Both police and people are responsible in this case.”