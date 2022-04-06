SPPU announces Blended Academy for teaching and learning with University of Melbourne
PUNE The University of Melbourne on Wednesday, announced the launch of the UoM Blended Academy for Teaching and Learning in collaboration with the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The Academy caters to the increased demand for blended learning in India and provides graduating students with opportunities for further enrolment in postgraduate courses offered by the University of Melbourne, as well as a pathway for Indian students for an easy transition into leading universities across the globe.
The course is designed to prepare graduates for further study in postgraduate science and related areas, particularly internationally. It is also well-suited to enter the workforce in science-related companies that need industry-specific workplace training.
Talking about this new venture Prof Nitin Karmalkar vice-chancellor, SPPU said, “Our university is always at the forefront of implementing novel programs and the BSc (Blended) program initiated in collaboration with the UoM as a pilot program six years ago at the Modern College, Shivajinagar and on our campus four years ago has been highly successful, as is evident in its expansion to other centres in India. The launch of the UoM Academy on campus is a milestone for further strengthening our collaboration.”
Prof Moira O’Bryan, Dean of Science (University of Melbourne) said, “We have had a long-standing association with SPPU and are confident that with the formalisation of the Blended Learning Programme, we will welcome a whole new generation of students from India to our University community.”
As part of the academy’s formal launch, the University of Melbourne and SPPU are also announcing an expanded program with a new graduate diploma in early childhood education, developed by the University of Melbourne’s Graduate School of Education and delivered through SPPU.
This proposed qualification is aligned with India’s National Education Policy (NEP, 2 020) providing funding for capacity building in Education to cater for students aged 3 to 18 years. Together, the partners aim to develop a Diploma in Early Childhood (2021) and a Bachelor of Education (EC) for 2025, as part of the government of Maharashtra and SPPU agreement to train the current workforce.
