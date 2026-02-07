SPPU assures review after Kumbh Mela academic credit plan sparks row

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) last week decision to award two academic credits to students volunteering during the Nashik Kumbh Mela, beginning from October 31 this year, has triggered criticism from student groups and social organisations who have termed the move as a “dangerous mix of education and religion” and an attempt to compensate for administrative manpower shortage through students’ academic scores. SPPU’s decision to award two academic credits to students volunteering during the Nashik Kumbh Mela has triggered criticism from student groups and social organisations. (HT FILE)

As per the decision approved by the SPPU academic council in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines, students participating as volunteers during the 2026–27 Nashik Kumbh Mela would receive two academic credits for social work.

SPPU pro-vice-chanceller Parag Kalkar said that students would assist in areas such as crowd management, traffic regulation, disaster management, healthcare services, CCTV monitoring, information technology, environmental protection, NCC (National Cadet Corps) and NSS (National Service Scheme) activities, depending on requirements sought by authorities.

Several student bodies and social organisations have objected to linking academic assessment with participation in a religious event. They said that academic credits should be based on knowledge, skills, research and inclusive social service, and not on involvement in religious activities.

Akshay Jain, general secretary, Maharashtra State Youth Congress, said, “While student participation in social service is welcome, compensating administrative staff shortages by awarding academic marks is inappropriate. The university must uphold rationality, equality and secular values, and reconsider this decision.”

Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Students Helping Hand, said the move blurs the boundary between faith and education.

“Will similar academic credits be extended to students volunteering during other religious or social events?” he said.

Meanwhile, representatives of Republican Sena and University Student Struggle Action Committee staged protests at the SPPU campus on Thursday. A delegation later met the vice-chancellor and pro-vice-chancellor and submitted a memorandum.

Following the agitation, the university authorities gave assurance in writing, a copy of which was seen by HT, to the protesting groups that the decision would be reviewed and necessary modifications would be made.

“Such experiences contribute to the holistic development of students while supporting the administration during a mega event like the Kumbh Mela,” said Kalkar.

SPPU V-C Suresh Gosavi was unavailable for comment on the issue despite multiple attempts to contact him.