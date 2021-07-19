SPPU catches 350 students for malpractices during online exams

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has found that 350 students were involved in malpractices during the online examination conducted in April-May, via the proctored method.

Of the 350 students, 80 per cent belonged to engineering or technology-related streams.

In April and May, exams were conducted in 284 courses for which 0.579 million students appeared for the exam.

“Students should avoid doing such malpractices during exams. We have a complete record of how the exam is conducted so we can take action on students. Since exams are going on currently, I will not reveal much detail on how we caught the students. Action will be taken against them,” said Manohar Chaskar, dean, faculty of Science and Technology.

In the ongoing second-semester exams, which started from July 12, SPPU is making sure students will have to keep cameras and voice active, will be recorded during the exams.

University has warned against opening of a second window, disconnecting the internet or suspicious movements. Actions are being taken against students who have repeatedly violated the rules as their examination automatically stops.

It was also found by the university that some students have created groups on various social media in the name of the university itself to stream answers.

Students take a screenshot of the question paper and upload it to the respective group. The members of the group then answer it. However, while doing this, student movements, changes on mobile or laptop are captured and students are being caught.