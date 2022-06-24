SPPU entrance exams to be held between July 21 and July 24
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday declared a detailed schedule for the entrance examination for the diploma, graduate and post-graduate courses. The entrance exams will be held between July 21 and 24. There are 2,500 seats available at various departments at SPPU and for this academic year, the entrance exams will be held in online mode.
The syllabus for the entrance examination will be available on the website. The Online Entrance Examination (OEE) will be of 100 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ), and will consist of two sections, section A- General knowledge or aptitude or logic or comprehension with 20 marks and Section B- Subject-specific questions with 80 marks. Examination of both sections will be conducted together, stated the circular
“The negative marking system will be applied for evaluation. For every wrong answer one fourth of the allotted marks will be deducted. Merit list of the candidates based on total scores of Section A and B would be prepared for admission. ln case of candidates securing equal marks in the OEE, merit list would be prepared based on marks secured in Section B of the OEE. And in case of candidates securing equal marks in Section B of OEE as well, merit list would be prepared based on marks secured in the qualifying examination,” said Sanjeev Sonawane, pro-vice-chancellor of SPPU.
Candidates can download online admit card five days before the online examination.
“The Online Entrance Examination (OEE) for all Post Graduate and lntegrated PG courses will be conducted online proctored mode. Detailed schedule of date and time of each exam and mode of exam will be announced later on SPPU website.” added Sonawane.
-
Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs living in Assam, CM Sarma he has no clue
The situation in Maharashtra has turned more against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after more and more MLAs joined rebel colleague Eknath Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics