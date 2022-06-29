SPPU exam trend: Students need extra supplements, write till end
PUNE The semester examinations of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) are currently underway, however, an interesting trend is seen among students. This year, students are taking maximum time to write papers and attaching more supplements with the answer sheet.
With engineering, architecture and pharmacy exams having started initially, it is seen that pharmacy students are attaching the maximum number of supplements which is seven to eight.
Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head, said, “Currently, the exams of three streams are being conducted and from July 5, exams of post-graduate courses, too, will start. We are seeing a good trend this time which is that maximum number of students are using the entire time given for the examination, including the extra 15 minutes. This is unusual as most of the times, students complete their papers early.”
“In the ongoing exams, the use of supplements is also high. The pharmacy course students are attaching the highest number of supplements at least seven to eight. This was not the case earlier,” Kakade said.
The students are given the main answer sheet of 24 pages with each supplement containing four pages. The exams are being held in four sessions daily from 9 to 11.30 am, 9 am to 12 noon, 2 to 4.30 pm and 2 to 5 pm.
“Till now, around 3 lakh students have appeared for 270 subjects for the semester exams from engineering, pharmacy and architecture,” Kakade said.
Meanwhile, students too are happy to appear for the offline examinations being held. Shraddha Manjre, a pharmacy student, said, “We lost writing practice during Covid, and had hence we practised to write in limited time. This has helped us now to appear for the actual papers and it is normal to attach supplements to the main answer sheet as we have to elaborate the answers and also score good marks.”
A senior professor from one of the pharmacy colleges requesting anonymity said, “We have given instructions to our students to fill up the answer sheet and not skip any of the questions. We have asked them to complete the entire paper as it will be beneficial for scoring marks.”
