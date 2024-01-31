Home / Cities / Pune News / SPPU extends recruitment process till Feb 16

SPPU extends recruitment process till Feb 16

Jan 31, 2024 08:10 PM IST

On January 25, the State government’s general administration department published an ordinance relating to parallel reservation

The recruitment process for the 111 vacant professor positions is underway in several departments at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), and some changes have been made to implement the Social and Parallel Reservation Ordinance. As a result, the deadline for applying for these posts has been extended to February 16.

In the parallel reservation, there is clarity regarding the reservation of 30% for women, 4% for the disabled, and 5% for sportsmen. (HT PHOTO)
On January 25, the State government’s general administration department published an ordinance relating to parallel reservation. In the parallel reservation, there is clarity regarding the reservation of 30% for women, 4% for the disabled, and 5% for sportsmen.

Therefore, the educational qualification, reservation, and all other aspects of these posts have been changed and this information has been published on the website.

“The earlier deadline for applying for professor recruitment was January 30. However, since social and parallel reservation has to be implemented, candidates have been given an extension till February 16 and the hard copy of the application can be submitted till February 29. Updated information is available at admin.unipune.ac.in/recruitment,” said Prof Vijay Khare, in-charge registrar of SPPU.

Santosh Kale, an applicant professor, stated, “It is a good thing that SPPU has granted an extension for the application process since it is necessary to implement the newly declared reservation norms.”

Sign out