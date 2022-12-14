SPPU increases capacity, starts biometric attendance at hostels

Two days after a protest held at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other student organisations, the university administration has decided to increase the capacity of its 19 hostels by placing additional cots in the hostel rooms and also enhance their security by introducing biometric attendance from Wednesday, December 14.

An official statement issued by the SPPU administration read, “As some students had protested on December 12 for getting hostel facilities and considering the increase in student demand for hostels, it has been decided that additional cots will now be given in hostel rooms where it is possible and the maximum number of students will be accommodated. Also, a biometric system for the security of the hostel facility and students’ recognition will be started from December 14 so that students without authorised allotment will not be able to enter the hostel premises.”

Out of the 19 hostels in the SPPU campus, nine are for boys and 10 for girls. Whereas for this academic year, around 5,000 students who had taken admission in different courses applied for hostel facilities out of which only 3,000 were provided accommodation. While this was intended to maintain the security and cleanliness of the hostel premises, student organisations came out in protest at the SPPU campus two days ago. Some of these students even slept on the roads and footpaths outside the hostels as a mark of the protest forcing the SPPU administration to issue a clarification.