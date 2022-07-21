SPPU introduces computerised paper checking system from this semester
PUNE: While the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is currently conducting semester examinations in traditional, offline mode after a gap of two years, the varsity will be using a digital method to check the students’ answer sheets. Towards this, dedicated computers and automatic machines are being set up at the university campus. The digital system promises to check the students’ answer sheets within a few seconds.
As per information shared by the examination department of the SPPU, the computerised paper checking system has been developed by the university itself and will be deployed starting this semester. Initially, answer sheets of post-graduate courses will be checked followed by those of undergraduate and diploma courses. There are more than 1,000 colleges affiliated to the SPPU in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts, and more than 6 lakh students appear for the exams. Earlier, their answer sheets used to be checked manually by faculty members.
Mahesh Kakade, examination and evaluation department head, SPPU, said, “To check and evaluate the students’ answer sheets, we have decided to use computerised technology from this semester. According to the regular method, it takes around 40 to 45 days to declare the results by checking all the papers after the exams are completed. Once we start using this method and if both the evaluator and the system merge well, results can be declared within 10 to 15 days.”
Giving the details of how the system works, Kakade said, “In this digital evaluation system, the answer sheet is first scanned and converted into PDF format. The PDF is then given a sign number and 0it goes into the software which is developed by the SPPU. Then the pattern of the answer sheet, model answer sheets, marking system, and subjects of the course are given to the evaluator to carry out paper checking work. The evaluator has to login into the system, choose their subjects and give away the marks in the system itself. If any question is not checked and marks are not given, checking of the answer sheet will not be completed in the system.”
For the semester examination, students are given a 24-page main answer sheet and supplements of four pages each.
These exams are being held in four sessions daily - 9 am to 11.30 am, 9 am to 12 noon, 2 pm to 4.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. Around 6 lakh students are appearing for these examinations, which are being held in the traditional format as before the pandemic.
-
ED issues fresh summon to Sanjay Raut, asks him to appear before it on July 27
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued a fresh summon to Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut and asked hRaut'sto attend the agency's Mumbai office on July 27. ED is probing the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon and financial transactions purportedly involving Raut's wife. ED suspects that Raut had allegedly bought land in Alibaug in Swapna Patkar's name.
-
Political parties fight over credit for SC verdict on OBC quota
A 17-month struggle by OBC (Other Backward Class) outfits and political parties has finally borne fruit with the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowing 27% OBC reservation in the local bodies across Maharashtra. Leader of the rebel Shiv Sena faction, Chief minister Eknath Shinde, however, said that they don't want to take any credit and give it all to the opposition.
-
Elgar Parishad Case: State denies phone call facility to jailed activist Gautam Navlakha
The state prison authorities on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that Elgar Parishad accused Gautam Navlakha, booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), cannot be permitted telephone calls from prison as per the existing rules. Additional public prosecutor Sangeeta Shinde was responding to a query by the court in the previous hearing on whether the telephone call facility was withdrawn for all prisoners or there were exceptions.
-
SPPU training programme to make students industry-ready
The 'placement and corporate relations cell' of the Savitribai Phule Pune University has started a four-day training programme at the university campus to make students 'industry ready'; it will start with the training of the university's professors. The faculty development programme has been organised in collaboration with Infosys through the Centre for Employability and Improvement of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan.
-
Former Payal MLA’s gunman held with 200gm opium
A head constable, deployed as a gunman with former Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha, was arrested by Khanna police with 200gm opium. The accused has been identified as Baljeet Singh, 45. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Harsimrat Singh said the head constable is deployed as a gunman with former Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha. The DSP added that Baljeet used to visit different villages along with the Congress MLA.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics