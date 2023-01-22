SPPU postpones second year exams, students disappointed

The second-year engineering students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) are disappointed as the university has changed the exam schedules at the eleventh hour.

This is the second time that the exam schedule has been changed at the last hour and students who have prepared for exams will now have to go through the preparations once again. Also, there is not enough gap between two semester exams due to the postponement of the schedule.

The deputy registrar of SPPU on Saturday issued a circular stating, “As per the directives received from the university authorities, it is hereby informed that examination schedule for the end-sem examinations is modified. The revised schedule of these end-sem examinations is as given below - Monday, February 13, 2023 to Friday, February 24, 2023. Principals of the affiliated engineering colleges are requested to communicate this revised schedule of these examinations to all concerned well in advance.”

The semester exams were to begin on January 25, and have been postponed a mere four days before.

While this is not the first time when SPPU administration has suddenly changed these exams. Earlier during the last semester examinations, a similar issue occurred when the university suddenly postponed the exams at the last moment. Those exams were scheduled in the month of December 2022 but were rescheduled for January 16 to January 20. Now, there is very less gap between the two semester examinations. Students are not getting time to study and prepare well for the exams.

“This is happening repeatedly with us. University first declares the examination dates and suddenly changes it at last movement. Also, there is very less gap between two semester examinations, this will certainly impact on our preparations and scoring of marks. There should be at least gap of two months between both the exams,” said Mangesh Janu a second-year engineering student.