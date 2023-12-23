SPPU prepares SOP draft, meeting on Jan. 8 for finalisation

After protests held by student organisations and political parties on the campus vitiated the university atmosphere last month, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has finally prepared the proposed SOP (standard operating procedure) for student bodies, which will be finalised after discussion with presidents and secretaries of various associations on January 8, 2024. There is also a clause in the SOP which states that care should be taken to ensure that the moveable and immoveable property of the university is not damaged due to the agitation. (HT PHOTO)

Due to the protests last month, the police had to impose section 144 inside the SPPU premises. With the preparation of the proposed SOP, it is hoped that there will be no repeat of such incidents within the campus in future.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The proposed SOP prepared by the SPPU states that students have to give five days’ prior notice and take permission from both the university administration as well as the police administration if they want to protest. According to the SOP, the concerned organisation will be held responsible for any untoward incident during the agitation. There is also a clause in the SOP which states that care should be taken to ensure that the moveable and immoveable property of the university is not damaged due to the agitation. Furthermore, a letter of undertaking has to be written by the concerned party about the agitation.

Professor Vijay Khare, in-charge registrar, SPPU, said, “As announced by the university, the ‘SOP’ will be discussed with the student organisations and unions. The university has currently prepared the proposed ‘SOP draft’ and a meeting has been called for it on January 8 at 4 pm. Both the president and the secretary of the concerned organisations will be invited and the final SOP will then be prepared.”

Earlier on November 1, there was a faceoff between student unions over membership registration which soon escalated into a full-blown agitation. On behalf of the university administration and in the presence of Pune police commissioner Ritesh Kumar, a harmony meeting of all parties was organised on November 18 in which it was decided to prepare a SOP for all activities held inside the university campus by unions and student organisations.