SPPU researchers develop ‘Sickle Aadhaar App’ for patients in tribal, rural India

In a move aimed at addressing the healthcare challenges of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) patients, researchers from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have conceptualised an integrated digital platform titled ‘Sickle Aadhaar App’. Students at the Design for Bharat 2025 Innovation challenge at IIT Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

The app has been developed under the guidance of Prof Pooja Doshi from the department of chemistry, with the objective of improving the quality of life for patients, particularly in India’s tribal and rural regions.

Sickle cell disease is a hereditary blood disorder that affects haemoglobin, causing red blood cells to become sickle-shaped and obstruct blood flow.

This leads to serious complications such as chronic pain, stroke, organ damage, infections, and psychological distress. India ranks second globally, after Nigeria, in the number of births with HbSS. According to the Government of India data (2025), approximately six crore individuals have been screened, with 2.15 lakh diagnosed patients and 16.7 lakh carriers identified.

“The app focuses on patient empowerment through expert medical guidance, medication support, haemoglobin monitoring, awareness campaigns, dietary and nutritional advice, yoga and meditation modules, and stress and trauma management content available in regional languages. It also aims to strengthen community support through marriage counselling, NGO networking, and access to government benefits such as UDID cards, free blood transfusion services, insurance schemes, travel concessions, and educational support,” said Doshi.

The innovative concept was presented at ‘Design for Bharat 2026’, a national youth innovation challenge under the Viksit Bharat initiative. The presentation was made on January 14, 2026, at IIT Mumbai by research student Ruturaj Gadhave, along with MSc Biochemistry students Kanchan Deoghare and Ashtagandha Vartak.

The project was selected as a meritorious entry and awarded a certificate in recognition of its potential social impact.

Data generated through the platform is expected to assist government agencies in designing future SCD-related policies and programmes based on real-time disease trends and regional needs.