SPPU schedules papers for students who missed semester exams
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) examination department has decided to hold semester exams for students who missed it. Students can apply for the exams between April 8 and April 18 and colleges should inward these forms from April 19 to April 20.
“We are going to declare schedule of these exams soon,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.
As per SPPU examination department, around 6.15 lakh students from various streams are appearing for second-semester examination from more than 350 affiliated colleges from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. With 284 courses in post-graduate and undergraduate, there are 6,862 subjects. While for 1,600 subjects there are two mediums of appearing for the exams — English and Marathi.
Second semester exams would be multiple-choice questions (MCQ) with 50 marks and total 60 questions. The timing given is of one hour and for Divyang students it would be 20 minutes extra.
Kedar Khatri, a student, said, “I was unable to appear for the exams for this semester and it is a great relief that SPPU has given us another chance.”
MLC ELECTIONS: Emphatic win ensures smooth sailing for BJP in council, too
The BJP's emphatic win in the Uttar Pradesh MLC polls (local bodies) has ensured that the Yogi government won't have to face the same 'hurdles' in the UP council that it faced during its first tenure (2017-2022). In the council poll results, declared on Tuesday, the BJP won 33 of the 36 seats and went past the halfway mark in the UP legislative council. Two seats were vacant. Ram Chandra Pradhan, who was among the 33 BJPs to have won this time won from Lucknow.
Centre rejected over 50% ex-gratia claims by Covid orphans
Mumbai Of the 9,700 applications received for the ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh from PMCares to the orphaned children due to Covid, the central government approved just 4,350 applications. Of them, 790 applications are from Maharashtra, according to the information by the union women and child welfare ministry. Union secretary WCD Indeevar Pandey said that more than 50% of the applications were rejected as many of them were duplicate.
KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case hearing adjourned till April 28
The Allahabad high court on Tuesday adjourned the ongoing hearing of the case related to the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue till April 28. Hearing a petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid of Varanasi and others, Justice Prakash Padia adjourned the hearing of the matter. Before that, as the hearing resumed, the counsel appearing on behalf of the temple argued if the temple had been destroyed by any means, its religious character never changed.
Raj Thackeray now gives ultimatum: 'Remove loudspeakers from mosques, or...'
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday reiterated his demand that loudspeakers on mosques be removed, giving an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to act before May 3. He said that 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be played on speakers if loudspeakers playing 'azaans' are not removed from mosques. Thackeray has been opposing the playing of 'azaan' on loudspeakers at masjids. Thackray had first warned of playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on April 2.
Police complaint to be lodged against Euro School, Undri
PUNE After a day-long inquiry and meeting with the officials of the Euro School in Undri area, the education department officials on Tuesday, sent a letter to the Pune education officer instructing to lodge a police complaint and appoint an administrator over the school administration. This is the first time that such stringent action is taken against any school by the state education department.
