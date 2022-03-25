SPPU to conduct exams offline from next semester
Following drop in Covid-19 cases and ease of restrictions, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to conduct examination offline for next semester. The circular was issued by the SPPU examination department on Friday, and the exams would start from June 2022.
A detailed schedule of the exams will be declared soon on the official website of the university.
Though it would be the first offline exams of SPPU since the pandemic started, its primary preparations have started since last two months and a detailed plan will be made to conduct the offline exams.
Post outbreak, SPPU has been holding all its exams online since the last two years Now as the state government has allowed to reopen college and university campuses for fully vaccinated students, even exams will be taken offline.
“All the exams from first year to last year students in written, oral and practical modes for all the certificate, undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held in offline mode in next semester. It would be just like regular examinations which were held prior to Covid pandemic and tentatively it would be held in the month of June 2022. The detailed schedule and timetable of the exams will be announced soon on the university website,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics