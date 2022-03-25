SPPU to conduct exams offline from next semester

Following drop in Covid-19 cases and ease of restrictions, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to conduct examination offline for next semester. The circular was issued by the SPPU examination department on Friday, and the exams would start from June 2022.

A detailed schedule of the exams will be declared soon on the official website of the university.

Though it would be the first offline exams of SPPU since the pandemic started, its primary preparations have started since last two months and a detailed plan will be made to conduct the offline exams.

Post outbreak, SPPU has been holding all its exams online since the last two years Now as the state government has allowed to reopen college and university campuses for fully vaccinated students, even exams will be taken offline.

“All the exams from first year to last year students in written, oral and practical modes for all the certificate, undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held in offline mode in next semester. It would be just like regular examinations which were held prior to Covid pandemic and tentatively it would be held in the month of June 2022. The detailed schedule and timetable of the exams will be announced soon on the university website,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.