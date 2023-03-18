SPPU to offer drone technology courses

PUNE Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will soon offer degree and diploma courses in drone technology. SPPU recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Drone Acharya. SPPU will soon offer degree and diploma courses in drone technology after it recently signing MoU with Drone Acharya. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

On this occasion, vice-chancellor Karbhari Kale, pro-vice-chancellor Sanjiv Sonwane, registrar Prafull Pawar, director of examination and evaluation board Mahesh Kakade, head of technology department Aditya Abhyankar, head of innovation cell Sanjay Dhole, founder and managing director of Drone Acharya Prateek Srivastava and other dignitaries were present.

Considering the increasing use of drones, Abhyankar said, “Many opportunities will be available in this subject in the future. Courses will include drone pilot training, drone building, repair and maintenance, data processing, drones for disaster management, use of drones for agricultural planning, coding etc.”

“More information regarding the courses will be available on the SPPU technology department website soon,” he added.

Prof Kale said, “We are looking forward to these new technology-based courses and it will open new avenues and opportunities for students.”