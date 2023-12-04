SPPU to recruit vacant posts before NAAC assessment

As the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has fallen in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) QS ranking and faces the challenge of maintaining and increasing the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) assessment, senior-level officials of the university are considering recruiting vacant posts in various departments of the university before facing the NAAC assessment. Consequently, the recruitment process for 111 posts which had earlier ground to a halt is likely to begin soon. As per the information shared by the SPPU, it will soon have to go through the NAAC re-evaluation. (HT PHOTO)

As per the information shared by the SPPU, it will soon have to go through the NAAC re-evaluation. In that regard, the university has started work at various levels such as academic audit and fire audit whereas work to remove errors is currently underway. Also, Institutional Information for Quality Assessment (IIQA) is being prepared by the university for the first time. For that, the work of collecting information from all the departments is going on.

Professor Suresh Gosavi, SPPU vice-chancellor, said, “Meanwhile, the necessary information is being requested by direct communication with some of the departments which are delaying providing information. Departments that have got S and B grades in the academic audit are being certified. However, many departments do not have enough manpower. Therefore, the university has decided to give priority to the recruitment of vacant posts. Meanwhile, a self-study report for NAAC will be prepared and kept.”

A senior SPPU official on condition of anonymity said, “Except for the Savitribai Phule Pune University, the recruitment process for vacancies in other universities in the state is almost complete. Presently in SPPU, about 50% of the posts of heads of departments are given as an additional load to other faculties. Faculty are also recruited on contract basis to teach students. Available manpower is scored in the NAAC assessment and hence, the university will not face the NAAC assessment unless the vacancies are filled. The recruitment advertisement is likely to be published in the next eight to 15 days. Therefore, it is predicted that the university will face NAAC assessment during February-March or July-August period.”