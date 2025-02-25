Menu Explore
SPPU to start course on Chhatrapati Shivaji’s administrative vision 

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2025 07:16 AM IST

The objective of this course is to spread awareness of Shivaji Maharaj’s visionary ideals for nation-building and their relevance in the modern era

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is set to introduce a postgraduate (MA) program on ‘Vision and Nation Building’ focusing on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The course will be starting in the academic year 2025-26, and the announcement about it was made on the occasion of the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. 

As per the information given by the SPPU, this two-year course will cover the historical background of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the battles fought by him, his strategies and his administrative vision.    (HT PHOTO)
As per the information given by the SPPU, this two-year course will cover the historical background of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the battles fought by him, his strategies and his administrative vision.

The objective of this course is to spread awareness of Shivaji Maharaj’s visionary ideals for nation-building and their relevance in the modern era.  As per the information given by the SPPU, this two-year course will cover the historical background of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the battles fought by him, his strategies and his administrative vision.   

Students will also learn about his perspective on national security and strategic policies, his influence on the process of Indian nation-building, and the geographical, social, and political landscape of the Deccan in the 17th century.  

“This course aims to explore the leadership perspective of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who inspired people to break free from the mindset of servitude and contribute to nation-building. It has been designed to review the process of Indian nation-building and Shivaji Maharaj’s role in it,” Prof Suresh Gosavi, SPPU Vice-Chancellor, said. 

