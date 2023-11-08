SPPU to start organic farming course under earn and learn scheme

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will give lessons on organic farming and students will be learn about production, packing and marketing related to farming under the earn and learn scheme. The varsity has increased the remuneration under the earn and learn scheme to ₹ 55 and ₹ 5 to be provided by the state government. (HT PHOTO)

“The varsity has allocated ₹5 lakh for the organic farming project and a business model will be set up on the campus. Through the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), subsidy is available for setting up polyhouses. The project will be implemented in phases,” said Rahul Pakhare, SPPU Senate member.

The varsity has increased the remuneration under the earn and learn scheme to ₹55 and ₹5 to be provided by the state government.

The students will be taught organic seed study, cultivation, drip and mist irrigation to get more yield with less water and model of produce sale. A plan will be prepared to generate income from agriculture by sale on varsity campus itself. “The project aims to help students start their own business in future,” he said.

