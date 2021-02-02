SPPU’s 72nd anniversary awards declared
Pune: To mark the 72nd anniversary of Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) foundation, the varsity declared various awards recently. The awards will be given out for the academic year 2020-21 at the anniversary function to be held on February 10.
There are different categories of awards like best college/institution, best principal/director, best faculty, innovative educational activity, innovative research programme, college or institution which received national or international awards for their work, youth award and other categories.
In the best college or institution in urban category under the professional courses, the selected college is MKSSS’s Cummins College of Engineering for Women, Pune, while in the rural category the award was shared by two colleges – Amrutvahini College of Engineering, Sangamner and J H Raisoni Institute of Engineering and Technology, Pune.
Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar was selected as the best college in non-professional courses in urban category and KK Wagh Arts, Science and Commerce college from Nashik was selected in rural category.
SPPU’s technology department was selected under the best department of the university. Prof Pradeep Bajrang Mane, director of AISSMS Institute of Information Technology, was selected in best principal category in urban category and Prof Chandrashekhar Upsani, principal of Sureshdada Jain College of Pharmacy, Nashik was chosen under the rural category.
Several other categories were also declared by SPPU which consisted of 18 awardees. While four awards will be given under the Youth Awards in four sections – research, sports, arts and literature.
