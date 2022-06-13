SPPU’s admission process starts tomorrow
Admissions to diploma, graduation and post-graduation courses at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will start Wednesday (June 15). While entrance exams will be conducted in the next month, said officials.
The admission department of the university declared the detailed schedule of admissions on Monday for at least 2,500 seats. Tentative dates for entrance exams will be from July 21 to 23.
A detailed circular about the same has been published on the official website of the SPPU.
“From June 15 to July 17 interested students can apply online for desired courses, after which the applications will be scrutinised by the admission department. The students will be sent hall tickets and further entrance examination schedule will be declared,” said Sanjeev Sonawane, pro-vice-chancellor of SPPU.
“From last three years once the entrance examination is held the results are declared immediately and further admission process is completed. Due to this the academic year 2022-23 would start early this year for the benefit of the students,” he added.
