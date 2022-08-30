Sprawling Balbharati library in Pune is now open for public
The Balbharati library belonging to the Maharashtra State Textbook Production and Curriculum Research Board , which until recently was accessible only to experts, the board of studies and the concerned text book bureau, has opened its collection of 1,55,000 books to the public
The Balbharati library belonging to the Maharashtra State Textbook Production and Curriculum Research Board , which until recently was accessible only to experts, the board of studies and the concerned text book bureau, has opened its collection of 1,55,000 books to the public. The library will now be open to the public from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm except on weekends and public holidays.
Balbharati director Krishna Kumar Patil said, “The library was open to public in 1967, however, was later pertained only to researchers and experts related to board of studies. Now we have opened this library as a reference cell for public to come and browse the various titles and books. We even have textbooks from 1820’s which are quite interesting.”
The library, situated in the Balbharati premises at Senapati Bapat road, has a vast collection of 1,55,000 books and textbooks in Marathi, English, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Telugu and Urdu languages; various reference books, fine literature, glossary, encyclopedia, geographical encyclopedia, maps, among others. Also, the library has a collection of national and international periodicals, textbooks from other states, educational and literary journals and their volumes, as well as many rare books.
Pune has 1,000 libraries with 90 libraries and reading rooms in the city registered with Pune district library. This library will help students to exchange ideas. To attract more such readers to the library, Balbharati is charging a fee of ₹20 per day.
The purpose of the library was mainly to provide reference material for the courses prepared in the textbook circles, for research and for limited study by teachers and textbook lovers.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics