Spreading Bhagavad Gita’s message in ‘mohallas’ will strengthen Hindu Rashtra: Rane

Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitesh Rane said on Sunday that the idea of the Hindu Rashtra would be strengthened if teachings of the Bhagavad Gita were propagated in “mohallas” for the “transformation of thoughts”. Rane further suggested that instead of deepening divides among Hindus, efforts should be made to teach Marathi to those who have lived in Mumbai for decades but have not embraced the language. (HT FILE)

Noting that the Gita never preaches hatred or advocates (religious) conversions, Rane said, “If its teachings spread to mohallas (Muslim areas), even their thoughts will transform. This will make our Hindu Rashtra stronger”.

“Teachings of the Bhagavad Gita promote harmony and transformation of thought. Its message should reach every corner,” he told reporters.

Amid a row over the inclusion of Hindi in the school curriculum from class 1 and demonstrations staged by the Opposition, Rane said, “No language is being made compulsory. Students can opt for Sanskrit as the third language if they wish”.

The BJP leader claimed he never heard lyricist Javed Akhtar, actor Aamir Khan, or Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking in the Marathi language.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have announced to organise a joint march against the “imposition” of Hindi in schools on July 5.

“Why not hold rallies in areas like Behrampada or Mohammad Ali Road? These are the places where Hindi is spoken. The day ‘azaan’ (Islamic call for prayer) is delivered in Marathi, we will know there is true respect for the language,” he told reporters.

Rane further suggested that instead of deepening divides among Hindus, efforts should be made to teach Marathi to those who have lived in Mumbai for decades but have not embraced the language.

When asked about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar advocating the introduction of Hindi from class 5, Rane said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will speak with Pawar.

He took a veiled swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray over the choice of language.

“If you studied at Bombay Scottish, why did you not choose Sanskrit? Why Spanish or French?” he asked.