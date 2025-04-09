Menu Explore
Sr citizen duped of 15.90 lakh by cyber fraudsters 

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 09, 2025 05:46 AM IST

Bibwewadi's senior citizen lost ₹15.90 lakh to a fraudster posing as a bank employee, tricking him into sharing sensitive info. FIR filed, investigation ongoing.

A senior citizen from the Bibwewadi fell victim to cyber fraud, losing 15.90 lakh after being tricked by a fraudster posing as a bank employee. The incident was reported on March 8, and according to the police, the victim is a retired bank employee, and the accused contacted the elderly man claiming to be from his bank. The accused convinced the victim that he could get a loan on the Fixed Deposit. 

Upon clicking the link and entering sensitive information, the victim’s account was compromised, leading to the theft of 15.90 lakh.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused sent a link to the victim’s mobile phone under the pretext of updating banking details. Upon clicking the link and entering sensitive information, the victim’s account was compromised, leading to the theft of 15.90 lakh. 

An FIR has been registered, and the cyber cell is currently investigating the case to trace the accused and recover the lost amount. 

