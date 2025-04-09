Sr citizen duped of 15.90 lakh by cyber fraudsters 

A senior citizen from the Bibwewadi fell victim to cyber fraud, losing ₹15.90 lakh after being tricked by a fraudster posing as a bank employee. The incident was reported on March 8, and according to the police, the victim is a retired bank employee, and the accused contacted the elderly man claiming to be from his bank. The accused convinced the victim that he could get a loan on the Fixed Deposit. Upon clicking the link and entering sensitive information, the victim’s account was compromised, leading to the theft of ₹ 15.90 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused sent a link to the victim’s mobile phone under the pretext of updating banking details. Upon clicking the link and entering sensitive information, the victim’s account was compromised, leading to the theft of ₹15.90 lakh.

An FIR has been registered, and the cyber cell is currently investigating the case to trace the accused and recover the lost amount.