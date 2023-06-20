SRA yet to send notices to 20 errant developers in Pune

Nearly a month after making a public announcement of sending notices to errant developers for showing laxity in starting the slum development projects, the slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) is yet to send notices to 20 developers for failing to develop SRA projects despite getting official sanctions from the SRA, five years ago. The slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) is yet to send notices to 20 developers for failing to develop SRA projects (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The SRA has 46 pending projects under its administrative jurisdiction.

The SRA Chief executive officer Nilesh Gatane had said that notices will be sent after a preliminary survey was completed. Incidentally, the completed survey has pointed out the anomalies on the part of the developers.

SRA administration in-charge Nagesh Gaikawad who holds the rank of Tahsildar said, “The process of the SRA survey is still going in, and once its complete, notices will be issued by the SRA to those twenty developers for failing to take action on the projects allocated to them,”

As per the SRA, around 61 projects have been completed in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

The notices will mention the inconvenience caused to slum inhabitants as a result of the delay. The SRA has extended the deadline for completing projects in its recently issued rules. The guidelines allow the authority jurisdiction to levy penalties or withdraw projects from developers who fail to finish projects within the timeframe specified.

The SRA scheme was started in Pune in 2005 to expedite slum rehabilitation and reduce the number of slums in cities. To date, nearly 11,000 slum dwellers have been rehabilitated in the SRA projects in Pune City.

