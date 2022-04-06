Home / Cities / Pune News / SRPF opens gate number two at Wanowrie for public movement
SRPF opens gate number two at Wanowrie for public movement

Residents of Vikasnagar, Jay Javan Society, Tatya Tope Society and other parts can now heave a sigh of relief, says NCP leader
The road was closed for public use for the past one and a half years. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 10:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

After home minister Dilip Walse Patil’s intervention, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) has opened its gate number two for citizens movement at Wanowrie from Wednesday.

The road was closed for public use for the past one and a half years.

Nationalist Congress Party’s city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Residents of Vikasnagar, Jay Javan Society, Tatya Tope Society and other parts can now heave a sigh of relief.”

Jagtap said, “I followed up the issue with Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar as well as home minister Dilip Walse Patil. Patil conducted a meeting with the home secretary and top police officials in the last week and instructed to open the road for public use.”

