SRPF opens gate number two at Wanowrie for public movement
After home minister Dilip Walse Patil’s intervention, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) has opened its gate number two for citizens movement at Wanowrie from Wednesday.
The road was closed for public use for the past one and a half years.
Nationalist Congress Party’s city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Residents of Vikasnagar, Jay Javan Society, Tatya Tope Society and other parts can now heave a sigh of relief.”
Jagtap said, “I followed up the issue with Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar as well as home minister Dilip Walse Patil. Patil conducted a meeting with the home secretary and top police officials in the last week and instructed to open the road for public use.”
Kashi emerges from Covid blues, draws foreign tourists again
The tourism sector in Varanasi (Kashi) hopes for good days post Covid-19. This optimism comes from the fact that foreign tourists have booked around 25% rooms in guest houses along the Ganga. Besides, over 3000 foreigners have visited Varanasi in the last three months. Host of foreign dignitaries Before Covid-19, a number of foreign dignitaries visited Kashi. Post Covid-19, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba paid a daylong visit to Varanasi on April 3.
At ₹120.51, petrol reaches an all-time high in city
MUMBAI After yet another hike on Wednesday, a litre of petrol crossed the ₹120-mark and reached an all-time high of ₹120.51 in Mumbai. In Thane, the price hit ₹120.65 on Wednesday. Diesel was available for ₹104.77 in Mumbai and ₹104.90 in Thane. On Wednesday, Mumbai had the costliest petrol among metro cities, while diesel was costliest in Hyderabad at ₹105.49.
Punjab Bonsai Exhibition kicks off in Ludhiana
Gurmeet Singh Kular, president Fico (Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation) inaugurated the Punjab Bonsai Exhibition at Step (Science & Technology Entrepreneurs' Park), Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, here on Wednesday. This is the first exhibition on Bonsai in Punjab being organised for two days. 'Bonsai' is the Japanese art of growing ornamental, artificially dwarfed varieties of trees and shrubs in pots. He congratulated the organisers for the initiative.
Ludhiana traders flay AAP over ‘tall claims’
Lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party for its alleged failure in fulfilling the pre-poll promises made to the public regarding 300 units free power , cheaper power and 24/7 power supply, traders under the banner of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal and Business Bachao Manch staged a protest against the state government near Mata Rani chowk on Wednesday.
Ludhiana | College teachers term enrolment drive a futile exercise
While the state education department is counting on college teachers to increase enrolment in the upcoming academic year, the latter are not too pleased with the assignment. The teachers have been asked by the education department to tour schools in the district to encourage Class-12 students to apply at their respective colleges, but they say it is a futile exercise.
