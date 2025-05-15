Menu Explore
SSC results: PCMC to award meritorious students

ByVicky Pathare
May 15, 2025 08:20 AM IST

As per officials, 18 students who scored 90% and above will be awarded ₹1 lakh, 62 (85%-89.99%) students will get ₹50,000 and 95 students (80%-84.99%) will receive ₹25,000 each

The impressive results of students from schools run by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination conducted by the Maharashtra state board has underscored the success of steps undertaken by the civic administration towards school education.

PCMC will reward top-performing students with financial incentives, according to statement released by PCMC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
PCMC will reward top-performing students with financial incentives, according to statement released by PCMC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to civic officials, this year, 2,597 students appeared for the SSC exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Among them, 2,155 students from Marathi-medium schools appeared, and 1,966 passed. Of the 442 students from Urdu-medium schools, 432 were successful.

PCMC will reward top-performing students with financial incentives, according to statement released by PCMC.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “The 97.74% pass rate among Urdu-medium students is especially encouraging.”

As per officials, 18 students who scored 90% and above will be awarded 1 lakh, 62 (85%-89.99%) students will get 50,000 and 95 students (80%-84.99%) will receive 25,000 each. Besides, seven disabled students will each receive 50,000 for their SSC results.

