SSC results to be declared at 1 pm on June 17

The Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be declared at 1 pm on Friday, June 17, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Thursday.

Over 16 lakh students from Maharashtra appeared for the SSC exam this year.

“This year the board exams were conducted offline after two years due to the pandemic. I congratulate all students and parents and the results prove to be a milestone in the life of every student,” said Gaikwad.

She added that students can access their results after 1 pm on Friday, June 17 in all nine divisions across the board.

“Students can access online results from Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur and Konkan division of the state board,” said Gaikwad.

Students can access results on www.mahresult.nic.in, http://sscresult.mkcl.org , https://ssc.mahresults.org.in and other websites.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary (MSBSHSE) said, “For the answer sheet revaluation, first the students have to compulsorily take the photocopy of the answer sheet. Students who have passed the examination but want to reappear for class improvement will get immediately two chances for the same.”

“Supplementary examinations for students will be organised in July - August 2022 and the forms for the same will be available online from June 20,” said Bhosale.

