ST bus rams another bus, two bikers killed

Two persons, including a woman, on bikes, died after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus rammed into a slow-moving state transport bus from behind near Shinde Palse octroi post on the Nashik-Sinnar highway on Thursday.

The impact of the mishap left one of the buses burst into flames.

According to Jayant Naiknaware, Nashik police commissioner, the accident involving two state transport buses took place around 11.45 am.

“The two persons on bikes were caught between the buses and were crushed to death. One of them is a woman and her body has been charred beyond recognition. The identity of the other person could not be ascertained. We have written to the regional transport office (RTO) to probe the accident and a report is awaited. There were 54 passengers in one bus and 43 in another. We are yet to find out the destination of buses. The injured were shifted to hospital,” Naiknaware said.

Villagers and fire brigade officials helped douse the bus on fire and rescue passengers. The road traffic was stopped for over an hour, Nashik Road police said. As many as 12 passengers, including a child, were killed, and 41 others injured, after a private luxury bus caught fire after hitting a truck early morning in Nashik in October this year.