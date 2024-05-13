Stage set for polling in 3 Pune constituencies

Years of apathy for improving traffic, some big-ticket development projects undertaken in the past few years, the law-and-order situation, shrinking employment opportunities, water woes, and other basic development issues are high on voters’ minds as Pune, along with Shirur and Maval, go to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections today (Monday). Polling could see the repeat of 2019, when voter turnout was 49 per cent in Pune even as the Election Commission (EC) hopes the number will push up further this time with rain may offer respite from the heat. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune seat will be a fight between Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Murlidhar Mohol, a former mayor and four times corporator and Ravindra Dhangekar, a Congress MLA from Kasba Peth and five-term corporator.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) candidate Vasant More is also in the fray, but he may not be among the favourites.

Polling could see the repeat of 2019, when voter turnout was 49 per cent in Pune even as the Election Commission (EC) hopes the number will push up further this time with rain may offer respite from the heat.

In Shirur, it’s the two rivals – sitting MP and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) candidate Amol Kolhe; and Shivajirao Adhalrao from NCP – fighting on new symbols.

In Maval, the fight is between Shrirang Barne of Shiv Sena and Sanjog Waghere of Shiv Sena (UBT).

“For me, the price rise is the biggest issue. At the same time, India’s economic growth and the way the COVID-19 situation was handled in our country are some things I will keep in mind while voting on Monday,” said 35-year-old Ashwini Deshpande, a banker from Kothrud.

Another citizen Nachiket Aradhye, said he will consider local issues while going to vote.

“In the past five years, quality of life in Pune has deteriorated, be it due to continuous road work, traffic, bad air and inadequate water. Pune is no longer what it used to be,” said the 24-year-old.

Monday’s polling could well see a repeat of the 2019 scenario in Pune, feel political activists, even as Congress has in the last leg of the campaign, stepped up efforts to firmly be in the game.

“Pune along with Mumbai, Thane and Nashik is key to BJP if wants to retain its clout. While the party tried to create momentum by bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, a dip in turnout may spoil its changes to some extent as the party’s key voter base – qualified middle class – may not step out in large numbers as they did during previous Lok Sabha polls,” said Abhay Deshpande, a political analyst.