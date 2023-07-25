State archaeology dept to conduct study on Rajgad, Torna forts; special focus on disaster management

As a part of its site management plan for protected forts, the state archaeology department is planning to conduct a study on Rajgad and Torna forts with special focus on disaster management. The study will begin post monsoon season with an aim to overcome disaster challenges, said officials on Tuesday. As a part of its site management plan for protected forts, the state archaeology department is planning to conduct a study on Rajgad and Torna forts (HT FILE PHOTO)

Vilas Wahane, assistant director, state archaeology department said, “Loose portions of stone bollards on forts are major challenge in terms of disasters as both forts have a huge rocky stiff. There are chances that the big rock portion may fall, which may cause a major loss either to the architecture of the forts or the villages around it. Therefore, it is important to identify and implement precautionary measures for such loose portions.”

Last month the department had stopped entry of all citizens at Rajgad fort for safety reasons. “Some rock portions fell years ago at Rajgad fort, however, the huge rocks were stuck mid-way and settled there for a long time, but recently, due to soil erosion, those rocks came forward on the path that leads to Balekilla. As a precautionary measure, we have closed the fort for tourists. Removing these rocks is difficult as they are heavy. Some loose portions were also identified at Padmavati Machi on Rajgad. Similarly, on Torna, Budhala Machi also identified in the same category,” said Wahane.

“In our site management plan, we have identified places with loose portions and we will be working on a draft about what can be done for the management of such challenges,” he added.

In Pune, last year, a study was conducted and a management plan was prepared for Shivneri fort.

