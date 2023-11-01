State board releases timetable for Class 10, Class 12
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will conduct the examination for Class 12 from February 21 to March 19 and between March 1 and 26 for Class 10.
As per Anuradha Oak, state board secretary, detailed subject-wise schedule of both Class 10 and 12 board exams will be available on the official website of the board www.mahasscboard.in
“It will be made available on November 2. The examination will be conducted through 9 divisional boards of the state board namely Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan,” he said.
Online examination of IT and general Knowledge subjects for Class 12 will be held between March 20 and March 23.
Class 10 practical, category, oral and internal evaluation examination will be held between February 10 and 29, while the Class 12 practical exam will be held from February 2 to 20.
“Students should check the exam dates and appear for the exam as per the printed timetable. They should not go by the timetable printed on other websites or received through WhatsApp or similar mode of communication,” said Oak.