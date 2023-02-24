State board’s copy-free HSC exam campaign goes awry

While the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is claiming to run a ‘copy-free board examinations’ campaign in the state, the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) written examinations which have started since Tuesday, are proving to be anything but. From the first day of the exams, there have been incidents of copying and cheating across examination centres in the state (HT FILE PHOTO)

From the first day of the exams, there have been incidents of copying and cheating across examination centres in the state. In Pathardi, Ahmednagar district, an ‘agent’ was severely beaten for not giving a copy of the English question paper to students whereas in Sonpeth, Parbhani district, six teachers themselves were arrested for distributing copies of the question paper to students.

Professor Kedar Mane, an education expert from Ahmednagar district, said, “The agent was beaten by students from other parts of the state including Mumbai and Pune. Some organisations in rural areas pay huge amounts of money to ‘agents’ to guarantee that the students pass. Interestingly, no complaint has been filed with the police.”

At Mukutban, Yavatmal district, the English question paper went viral on social media whereas in Jalgaon district, answers went viral on social media after question papers were distributed in some examination centres.

Bandopant Bhuyar, state president, Coaching Classes Teachers Federation and Social Forum of Maharashtra State, said, “Ever since the HSC exams have started across the state on Tuesday, the state board’s ‘copy-free’ campaign is simply not working out. There are certain examination centres, including in Mumbai and Pune, where students are guaranteed to pass if they appear for the exams there.”

Meanwhile, Sharad Gosavi, chairman, state board, said, “All students are being screened before entering exam centres. A special system has been put in place at examination centres to prevent cheating. Apart from controlling the crowd, there is police presence at exam centres also to rein in any kind of disturbance. We’ve made sure that shops at a distance of 100 metres from the exam centres where photocopies can be availed remain shut. While strict action will be taken against teachers or anyone else helping students to cheat during the exams.”