State cabinet ministers to visit Ayodhya soon: Deputy CM Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said State cabinet ministers will soon visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Fadnavis was speaking in Alandi at the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Fadnavis, however, did not share any further details about the proposed visit to Ayodhya, where the idol consecration of the Ram Temple took place on January 22. Hindu litigants say the Shahi Idgah in Mathura was built on the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. A Krishna temple stands next to the mosque. (HT PHOTO)

When asked about the similar temple disputes in Kashi and Mathura, Fadnavis said an amicable solution within the legal framework would be found the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured the Ram Temple was constructed in Ayodhya, following a Supreme Court verdict.

“I believe just as the Ram Temple got constructed due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi will also be resolved with harmony and within the framework of the law,” the senior BJP leader said. Asserting that Mathura, Kashi, and Ayodhya are all sacred places, Fadnavis said after the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, it is natural for people to expect a solution to the dispute in Mathura at Krishna Janmabhoomi as well.

“A new corridor has been built in Kashi Vishwanath. Permission for worship has also been granted there and a conducive environment is being witnessed. In simple words, all these things are happening with harmony and as per law.” said Fadnavis.

Also, a court-ordered Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report recently suggested that the Gyanvapi mosque at Varanasi (Kashi) was built after the demolition of a temple there during Aurangzeb’s reign. A district court in Varanasi last month ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in a cellar of the Gyanvapi Masjid, a significant development in the legal battle over the mosque adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

During the same event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the confluence of “bhakti and shakti” led to the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya by breaking the “saga of 500 years of slavery.”

“This shakti emanated from bhakti, is beating the enemies. Samarth Ramdas had created Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from this land, who challenged Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s power and left him to suffer and die and no one is concerned about him till today,” he said.

Maharashtra is the land of valour because of its proximity to revered saints, the UP Chief Minister said.

After Ram temple, Punekars want Punyeshwar Temple: Sunil Devdhar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Devdhar on Sunday said now that the Ram temple has been built, Punekars should also see the acquisition of the Punyeshwar Temple in Pune. He said due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ram Temple has been built now Punekars should also see the acquisition of the Punyeshwar Temple, he added. Historians are divided over the land of Punyeshwar temple in Pune which was demolished centuries ago by a commander of Allaudin Khilji.