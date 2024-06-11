 State CET exam results to be declared by June 19 - Hindustan Times
State CET exam results to be declared by June 19

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 12, 2024 05:14 AM IST

State CET Cell to announce PCM and PCB group exam results by June 19, disappointing students eager to secure admissions in top engineering colleges.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced on its website that the PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group exam results will be declared on or before June 19. Earlier, the State CET Cell had announced that the results would be declared on June 12.

A total 675,444 students gave the exam and are awaiting their results. (HT FILE)
The probable schedule of the various exams conducted by the State CET Cell was announced today from which, students were able to guess when the results of the pre-entrance exams they had appeared for would be declared. Students will have to wait for the results till June 19 or the results may be announced before that.

Of the 341,765 PCB group students in the state who registered for the exam, 295,576 students gave the exam. Whereas, of the 411,173 PCM group students in the state who registered for the exam, 379,868 students gave the exam. A total 675,444 students gave the exam and are awaiting their results.

Students are not so happy with the date of the results having been postponed to June 19. Manish Kalantri, a Class 12 student, said, “We want to take admission in prominent engineering colleges but the results of the CET exam have not yet been declared. The State CET Cell should immediately announce the dates and should not delay any further.”

News / Cities / Pune / State CET exam results to be declared by June 19
