State Congress asks disgruntled leaders to join Ravindra Dhangekar’s campaign in Pune

As several willing candidates are disappointed after the announcement of Ravindra Dhangekar as the party candidate for Pune Lok Sabha seat, state Congress leadership has now intervened and asked other party leaders to join the campaign in the city. Pune LS candidates Murlidhar Mohol and Ravindra Dhangekar met on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier on Monday senior Congress member Balasaheb Thorat arrived in Pune and held meeting with disgruntled leaders at Congress Bhavan. Thorat asked everyone to join the party campaign.

Congress on Wednesday held a meeting with all its office bearers and chalked out a strategy for the campaign for the upcoming elections.

The party has planned to visit all the aspirants within the party who are disappointed and not willing to participate in the campaign so far.

Except for Aba Bagul, all the other aspiring candidates including Mohan Joshi and Arvind Shinde have now shown interest in the campaign.

Shinde, who is Congress city unit president, said, “We held meeting with our office bearers and decided to keep all the differences aside and work for victory in Pune constituency.”

“We have decided to start the office in each assembly constituency. At the same time to appoint the co-ordination committee for all the alliance partners in each assembly constituency,” he added.

Congress leaders such as Aba Bagul, who had openly expressed dissatisfaction over Dhankelar’s nomination for Pune parliamentary seat said, “The party has neglected loyal workers over those who recently joined the party.”

Bagul further went on to say that, “Congress party should have considered my name as I am working for the party for last 40 years.”

After meeting with the Congress party office bearers, members of the Mava Vikas Agdhi leaders were invited at Congress Bhavan to decide finalise the strategy.

Congress party’s Dhangekar, former MLA Mohan Joshi, Ramesh Bagwe, Congress leader Abhay Chajjed, Kamal Vyware, NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap, Ankush Kakade, Shiv Sena leaders Gajanan Thurkude and Sanjay More were present for the meeting.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagdish Mulik was also an aspirant for the Lok Sabha nomination, as party gave ticket to Murlidhar Mohol.