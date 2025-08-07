State Election Commission to use July 1 voter list for upcoming civic polls

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has decided to use the voter list prepared for the state assembly elections, updated till July 1, 2025, for the upcoming local body polls, state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said. The Commission is currently seeking formal approval from the Election Commission of India to proceed with the plan. Waghmare on Thursday reviewed poll preparedness in Pune division’s five districts - Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur - where elections to municipal corporations, municipal councils, and Zilla Parishads are due. (HT PHOTO)

“As per the Supreme Court’s directive, for the first time, elections to around 650 local bodies will be held simultaneously across Maharashtra. This is a massive logistical exercise,” Waghmare said. “Unlike assembly elections, these will have multi-member wards, which means more polling booths. The administration must be fully prepared.”

He also said each district must plan for manpower deployment, polling centre arrangements, and logistics based on the updated voter list. The state election commission is also arranging EVMs from Madhya Pradesh to meet the increased demand. “The state election commission is planning to use the Maharashtra assembly elections voter list which was updated till July 1, 2025. Accordingly, each district should plan for manpower, voting centres, and facilities at the centers,” said Waghmare.

Suresh Kakani, secretary, state election commission, instructed the district administrations to ensure EVM safety and maintenance, including preliminary inspections. He added that district planning and development committee (DPDC) funds can be used for EVM upkeep.

Divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar, district collectors, and municipal commissioners from all five districts attended the review meeting held at the Council Hall. Pulkundwar briefed the state election commissioner on the division’s preparedness for the civic elections.