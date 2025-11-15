Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

State forms 65,832 screening teams for leprosy detection drive from Nov 17

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 06:10 am IST

Over 8.66 crore people will be screened, covering 100% of the rural population and nearly 30% of the urban population

The Maharashtra Public Health department will conduct a Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC) from November 17 to December 2, as per central government guidelines, aiming at early identification and treatment of leprosy cases, said health officials.

As many as 65,832 teams have been formed, each consisting of an ASHA worker and a male volunteer. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As many as 65,832 teams have been formed, each consisting of an ASHA worker and a male volunteer. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Over 8.66 crore people will be screened, covering 100% of the rural population and nearly 30% of the urban population. For this, 65,832 teams have been formed, each consisting of an ASHA worker and a male volunteer.

Around 13,166 supervisors will monitor the field teams as they go around surveying 1.73 crore households. Each team will visit 20 houses a day in rural areas and 25-30 houses in urban areas. Suspected cases will be examined by medical officers while confirmed cases will be placed under treatment, said Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services.

Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director of health services and head of leprosy programme, said, “This is a campaign to break the chain of transmission. By finding hidden cases early, we can not only cure the individual but also prevent the disease from spreading. Our ultimate aim is to achieve the national target of zero leprosy transmission by 2027.”

As per the latest data from the health department, in 2025-26 (till September) 7,863 new leprosy cases were reported in the state, with 13,003 patients currently under treatment.

“The primary goal is to find undetected cases, which often remain hidden due to social stigma and lack of awareness, and to dispel myths surrounding the disease,” Dr Sangale said.

News / Cities / Pune / State forms 65,832 screening teams for leprosy detection drive from Nov 17
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Maharashtra Public Health department will launch a Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC) from November 17 to December 2, targeting over 8.66 crore people to ensure early identification and treatment of leprosy. The initiative involves 65,832 teams, covering rural and urban areas, aiming to achieve zero leprosy transmission by 2027 amid rising cases and social stigma.