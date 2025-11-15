State forms 65,832 screening teams for leprosy detection drive from Nov 17

The Maharashtra Public Health department will conduct a Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC) from November 17 to December 2, as per central government guidelines, aiming at early identification and treatment of leprosy cases, said health officials. As many as 65,832 teams have been formed, each consisting of an ASHA worker and a male volunteer. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Over 8.66 crore people will be screened, covering 100% of the rural population and nearly 30% of the urban population. For this, 65,832 teams have been formed, each consisting of an ASHA worker and a male volunteer.

Around 13,166 supervisors will monitor the field teams as they go around surveying 1.73 crore households. Each team will visit 20 houses a day in rural areas and 25-30 houses in urban areas. Suspected cases will be examined by medical officers while confirmed cases will be placed under treatment, said Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services.

Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director of health services and head of leprosy programme, said, “This is a campaign to break the chain of transmission. By finding hidden cases early, we can not only cure the individual but also prevent the disease from spreading. Our ultimate aim is to achieve the national target of zero leprosy transmission by 2027.”

As per the latest data from the health department, in 2025-26 (till September) 7,863 new leprosy cases were reported in the state, with 13,003 patients currently under treatment.

“The primary goal is to find undetected cases, which often remain hidden due to social stigma and lack of awareness, and to dispel myths surrounding the disease,” Dr Sangale said.