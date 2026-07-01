State forms panel to examine ‘red zone’ in Pimpri-Chinchwad

PUNE: In a significant step towards resolving the long-pending ‘red zone’ issue in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced the formation of a high-level committee comprising officials from the state government, district administration, defence authorities, and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to examine the issue and recommend measures to provide relief to thousands of affected residents. Pune: Maharashtra Dy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with BJP candidate Madhuri Misal and MoS Murlidhar Mohol during a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, at Bibwewadi in Pune, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_06_2024_000347A) (PTI)

During a discussion in the state legislative assembly, minister Madhuri Misal said that the committee will submit its report within one month and based on the committee’s recommendations, the state government will approach the Centre seeking a reduction in red zone boundaries. Misal said that a recent survey indicated that the restricted area could be reduced by nearly 100 metres in certain locations. However, she clarified that any final decision on revising the boundaries rests with the central government and defence ministry.

The issue was raised by Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, who urged the government to expedite relief for residents living under decades’ old restrictions. He said thousands of families continued to face uncertainty despite possessing legal ownership documents and paying taxes.

According to PCMC officials, more than 40,000 residential, commercial and industrial properties fall within the red zone, where construction and redevelopment are prohibited under the Works of Defence Act, 1903. As a result, all structures in these areas are treated as unauthorised, preventing the civic body from providing basic infrastructure and undertaking development works.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has two major red zone areas. Around the Dehu road ammunition depot, construction is prohibited within a radius of 2,000 yards, affecting areas such as Nigdi, Chikhali and Talawade. Another restricted zone surrounds the Dighi magazine depot, where construction is barred within a 1,145-metre radius, impacting Dighi, Bhosari, Charholi, Dudulgaon and nearby areas.

The issue has remained unresolved for several years. During last year’s assembly session, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured the House that a solution would be worked out. According to residents however, there has been little progress on the ground.

Against this backdrop, Landge welcomed the government’s latest decision to constitute the committee but stressed that an early resolution is essential. “The old villages falling within the red zone have suffered for generations. Residents cannot repair or redevelop their homes despite possessing legal documents such as 7/12 extracts and paying property tax. They are denied housing loans, civic amenities and basic development because of restrictions that were imposed decades ago. We have been consistently pursuing this issue, and we hope the committee’s recommendations will finally provide long-awaited relief to thousands of families,” he said.