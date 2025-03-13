State health department links blood banks to e-RaktKosh 

The Maharashtra public health department has now linked all blood banks in the state to the central government’s e-RaktKosh portal to ease the struggle of patients and their kin battling to find blood and blood components, the officials said on Wednesday. The e-RaktKosh centralised blood bank management system was started by the Union Health Ministry in April 2016. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

This will ensure real-time updates on blood availability and donation camps, making it easier for patients in need of life-saving serum. The e-RaktKosh centralised blood bank management system was started by the Union Health Ministry in April 2016.

Prakash Abitkar, State health minister, has taken the initiative to implement this system, which is expected to be a great relief for patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia, sickle cell disease, cancer, and other blood-related disorders. These patients often require frequent blood transfusions and previously had to struggle to find donors and suitable blood units.

“Maharashtra has a vast network of 395 blood banks, including government, semi-government, trust-run, corporate, and private blood banks. With this integration, patients and doctors can now check the real-time availability of blood from their mobile phones through the e-RaktKosh portal: www.eraktkosh.mohfw.gov.in,” Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services said.

As per officials, Maharashtra has been leading in blood collection, with over 21 lakh blood donors contributing last year. These donations helped in preparing essential blood components like packed red blood cells, platelets, and fresh frozen plasma, which are used for various medical treatments. The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has set fixed processing charges for blood and blood components, ensuring that blood banks provide them to patients at regulated rates, they said.

“With the motto “blood donation is the greatest donation,” the state is promoting voluntary blood donation to maintain a sufficient and safe blood supply. The SBTC continues to work towards making blood easily available to all in need. Patients and donors are encouraged to use the e-RaktKosh portal for hassle-free access to blood availability and donation opportunities,” said another senior official, on request of anonymity.