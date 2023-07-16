Over 11.64 L warkaris treated during palkhi this year

The state public health department this year provided treatment to over 11.64 lakh warkaris (pilgrims) during the palkhi procession. The health department had set up both outdoor and indoor treatment facilities with intensive care units for the pilgrims. Around 6.61 lakh pilgrims were treated at the Out Patient Department (OPD) and 3,264 patients were treated at Indoor Patients Department (IPD) on their way to Pandharpur. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In June, with the announcement of ‘Arogyachi Vari, Pandharichya Dari (AVPD)’, for Ashadhi Wari 2023, ample arrangements for free healthcare services were made for the warkaris.

Through the medium AVPD as many as 11, 64,684 people were provided free healthcare services.

Around 6.61 lakh pilgrims were treated at the Out Patient Department (OPD) and 3,264 patients were treated at Indoor Patients Department (IPD) on their way to Pandharpur.

Three mega health camps were arranged in Solapur for the warkaris. At the mega health camps over 5 lakh warkaris were treated at OPD and 4,217 patients at IPD facility.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, said, this year for the first time several healthcare facilities were made available during the palkhi procession.

“ICU was set up with five beds at each mega health camp which saved the lives of 154 emergency patients. Apart from 233 temporary medical units at a distance of two kilometres each, for the first time we had set up 40 medical units round the clock on the route,” he said.

Dr Pawar informed the patients diagnosed with cataracts were listed and surgery will undergo free surgery at government hospitals.

